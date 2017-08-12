KKK leader David Duke confirms ‘Unite the Right” march ‘fulfills the promises of Donald Trump’
Prominent white supremeacist David Duke is marching in Donald Trump’s name at the violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.
“This represents a turning point for the people of this country,” the former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan said at the rally.
“We are determined to take our country back,” Duke continued.
“We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump,” Duke said. “That’s what we believed in, that’s why we voted for Donald Trump, because he said he’s going to ‘take our country back’ and that’s what we gotta do.”
Watch:
David Duke today in #Charlottesville talking how how the hate rally "fulfills the promises of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/nvldJpykvA
— Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) August 12, 2017
