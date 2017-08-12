Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

KKK leader David Duke confirms ‘Unite the Right” march ‘fulfills the promises of Donald Trump’

Bob Brigham

12 Aug 2017 at 12:53 ET                   
Former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke.

Prominent white supremeacist David Duke is marching in Donald Trump’s name at the violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.

“This represents a turning point for the people of this country,” the former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan said at the rally.

“We are determined to take our country back,” Duke continued.

“We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump,” Duke said. “That’s what we believed in, that’s why we voted for Donald Trump, because he said he’s going to ‘take our country back’ and that’s what we gotta do.”

Watch:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is the face of fascism’: Bush ethics czar blames Trump’s far-right staffers for Charlottesville riot
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+