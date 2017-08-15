KKK leader tells Univision reporter Ilia Calderón ‘to me, you’re a n*gg*r’ — then flees interview

Univision anchor Ilia Calderón watches a cross-burning while reporting on the KKK in North Carolina.

Univision Nightly Newscast anchor Ilia Calderón endured racial slurs while trying to interview a KKK leader in North Carolina.

“To me you are a n*gg*r. That’s it,” said Chris Baker of the Loyal White Knights, a KKK chapter in Yanceyville, NC.

“I find that offensive,” the journalist retorted.

As KKK leader Baker walked out on the interview, the journalist can be heard repeatedly saying, “don’t go.”

Calderón explained how she felt after have the n-word directed at her by a KKK leader.

“At that moment, I felt scared and unsafe,” according to a translation by Latino Rebels. “I knew they were going to disrespect me but I never imagined the level…”

“I have never seen someone looking at a person [Calderón] with so much hate and resentment,” Univision vice president of news María Martínez Guzmán said.

The full interview is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, August 20.

Watch a preview: