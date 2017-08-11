Quantcast

Major Andrew Cuomo donor caught saying black NY lawmaker is worse than the KKK

Brad Reed

11 Aug 2017 at 10:25 ET                   
Hedge fund manager and charter schools advocate Daniel S. Loeb (Screen cap).

Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, who is a major donor to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a fierce advocate for charter schools, said this week that a black Democratic New York lawmaker was even worse than the Ku Klux Klan.

The New York Times reports that Loeb this week reacted angrily to a New York Times article in which Democratic New York Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins lambasted Cuomo for purportedly prejudging her based on her race and gender.

While posting the article on Facebook, Loeb said that Stewart-Cousins for supposedly paying “fealty to powerful union thugs and bosses” while doing “more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood.”

Loeb’s claim that Stewart-Cousins was hurting black children seems to have been based on her past opposition to charter school initiatives.

Loeb quickly removed the Facebook post and issued a formal apology for his remarks.

“I regret the language I used in expressing my passion for educational choice,” he said in a statement. “I apologize to Senator Stewart-Cousins and anyone I offended. I have taken down the post from Facebook.”

