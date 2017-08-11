Major Andrew Cuomo donor caught saying black NY lawmaker is worse than the KKK

Hedge fund manager and charter schools advocate Daniel S. Loeb (Screen cap).

Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, who is a major donor to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a fierce advocate for charter schools, said this week that a black Democratic New York lawmaker was even worse than the Ku Klux Klan.

The New York Times reports that Loeb this week reacted angrily to a New York Times article in which Democratic New York Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins lambasted Cuomo for purportedly prejudging her based on her race and gender.

While posting the article on Facebook, Loeb said that Stewart-Cousins for supposedly paying “fealty to powerful union thugs and bosses” while doing “more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood.”

Loeb’s claim that Stewart-Cousins was hurting black children seems to have been based on her past opposition to charter school initiatives.

Loeb quickly removed the Facebook post and issued a formal apology for his remarks.

“I regret the language I used in expressing my passion for educational choice,” he said in a statement. “I apologize to Senator Stewart-Cousins and anyone I offended. I have taken down the post from Facebook.”