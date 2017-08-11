Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Michael Moore bashes Trump and GOP in new Broadway show

NJ.com

11 Aug 2017 at 10:14 ET                   
Filmmaker Michael Moore (Flickr Commons)

“Can a Broadway show take down a sitting President?” a press release for Michael Moore’s new one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” loftily asks. Um, no. “The Terms of My Surrender,” which officially opened on Thursday night on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre, turns out to be pretty much exactly what you’d expect: A nearly…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Racist pests helped out at sea by one of the refugee ships they’ve been ‘trolling’ through megaphones
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+