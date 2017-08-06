Mueller team zeroes in on Trump financial crimes because they’re faster to prosecute: CNN

Donald Trump would like to "sit back" and watch as Russia get bogged down in Syria (AFP Photo/Darren Mccollester)

CNN political reporter Pamela Brown said on Saturday that new details have emerged in Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation of President Donald Trump and his connections to the Russian government as well as individuals in that country’s criminal underworld.

“Investigators are delving into financial crimes including some unconnected to the election,” said Brown. “Investigators have combed through the list of shell companies and buyers of Trump-branded real estate properties. They’ve scrutinized the roster of tenants at Trump Tower in Manhattan — reaching back several years.”

Brown said that investigators are zeroing in on financial crimes because they present “a more concrete path to prosecution.”

She also said that “even investigative leads that are not connected to Russia but involve Trump associates are being referred to the special counsel to encourage subjects of the investigation to cooperate.”

“CNN has learned new details of how Mueller is running his special counsel team,” Brown said. “More than three dozen attorneys, FBI agents and support staff, experts in investigating fraud and financial crimes — broken into groups focused separately on collusion and obstruction of justice.”

