New data has allowed us to find out the most hated things in every state

Angry businesswoman on the phone (Shutterstock)

Next time you are in Delaware, best not to mention Casey Affleck. And don’t even think of ordering tapas in North Dakota. Californians will surely judge you if you pull a fidget spinner while you wait for the bus.

Thanks to the new dating app Hater, which was released in February 2017, the dislikes of Americans across the United States are now clearly categorized by the states in which they originate.

The app, inspired by a University of Oklahoma study that discovered people bond when they share a negative attitude about a third party, deviates from the traditional dating model and matches people based on their shared dislikes. But unbeknownst to its “few hundred thousand users,” the company has been keeping tabs on the site’s activity. And sure enough, what people hate—just like their interests, their politics and their traditions—is unique to each geographical region.

Some of it makes sense. Naturally, New York would hate touristy Time Square. And of course, Massachusetts despises Eli Manning, the quarterback of the New York Giants who has twice defeated the New England Patriots. Washington, home of world-famous artisanal coffee, will not be cozying up to mass-produced Keurig K-cups anytime soon.

But is “Pride and Prejudice” really so bad, Michigan? Do Missourians actually hate people who believe in aliens? And why is Colorado so averse to the boy band *NSYNC?

The meaning behind the hates of each state may not be obviously apparent, but one thing sure is: each state has its own identity, including what it hates.