Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

>New Horizons space probe will soon solve mystery of an object a billion miles past Pluto

Popular Science

08 Aug 2017 at 00:51 ET                   
Artist's concept, obtained courtesy of NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute (JHUAPL/SwRI), of the New Horizons spacecraft as it approaches Pluto (AFP Photo/-)

New Horizons will soon solve a mystery about an object a billion miles past Pluto

Two for the price of one. The object, MU69, could be a single, long target. NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Alex Parker In less than two years, the New Horizons space probe is going to go whizzing by an object a billion miles further away from us than Pluto at speeds of up to 30,000 miles per hour. We know generally…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Russian bots are starting to attack the Republican Party
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+