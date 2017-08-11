‘No one likes you’: Black reporters livid after Omarosa invited to their conference

Omarosa Manigault (Shutterstock)

Trump aide and former reality TV show villain Omarosa Manigault was invited to talk about police brutality at the National Association of Black Journalists conference — and many attendees are fuming about it.

The New York Post reports that the last-minute decision to make Manigault a panel guest has created chaos, as many black reporters don’t want her attending what is supposed to be a serious conference.

“The majority there don’t want her involved,” one source told the Post. “It’s heavy drama — even the moderator is refusing. Everyone sees it as extremely offensive.”

The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb pulled out from the panel, which she said was not well organized to begin with, even before Manigault was added to the mix.

And journalist April Ryan told the Post that she didn’t want someone who tried to ruin her career attending a conference for black journalists.

“When you try to kill me and my career because you want to advance yourself, because you are now making money after not making money from selling cellphones, and now you’re making $180,000 a year, good for you,” she said. “But you know what? Karma comes back. And I told her, ‘The sad thing about it is: No one likes you.'”