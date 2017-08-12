Quantcast

‘No, you dumb, racist f*ck — you condemn it!’: Internet outraged by Trump’s ‘Charlottesville sad’ tweet

Bob Brigham

12 Aug 2017 at 15:10 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump came under harsh criticism Saturday for failing to condemn the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump was pilloried on Twitter for his offhand “Charlottesville sad” tweet.

Twitter was shocked by the Commander-in-Chief’s “sad” characterization.

