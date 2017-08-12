‘No, you dumb, racist f*ck — you condemn it!’: Internet outraged by Trump’s ‘Charlottesville sad’ tweet

President Donald Trump came under harsh criticism Saturday for failing to condemn the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump was pilloried on Twitter for his offhand “Charlottesville sad” tweet.

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Twitter was shocked by the Commander-in-Chief’s “sad” characterization.

So… your full condemnation of people marching IN YOUR NAME is "but Charlottesville sad!" — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 12, 2017

"Charlottesville sad"?

"We must ALL condemn…"? NO, you dumb, racist f*ck.

YOU condemn.

Those are YOUR supporters, @realDonaldTrump. LEAD. https://t.co/hcM8wraeQL — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 12, 2017

Nazis are rioting and the president says "Charlottesville sad!" https://t.co/VehHGMdgT2 — Farhad Manjoo 🐝 (@fmanjoo) August 12, 2017

"Charlottesville sad!" is all you've got? This is a national crisis, and you're talking like you've been dropped on your head. https://t.co/B63ElDMWwk — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 12, 2017

It's not a press conference and the main reaction from the citizens of Charlottesville seeing Nazis rampaging in their town isn't 'sad' https://t.co/MBcZCExcHm — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) August 12, 2017

I would like to thank President Trump for his inspirational words during this troubled time: "but Charlottesville sad!" — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) August 12, 2017