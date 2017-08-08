North Korea threatens to strike Guam following Trump ‘fire and fury’ comments
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
North Korea is considering a plan to fire missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam, Reuters reports.
A spokesman for the North Korean military told Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) it would carry out a preemptive strike pending further signs of U.S. provocation. The news comes after Donald Trump on Tuesday promised “fire and fury” if the rogue nation continues escalating tensions with the United States.
Read the North Korean military statement below, via Twitter:
North Korea’s KCNA carries military statement saying it is considering a pre-emptive missile strike on Guam pic.twitter.com/eKFo9WTHlC
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) August 8, 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion