North Korea threatens to strike Guam following Trump ‘fire and fury’ comments

North Korea strongman Kim Jung-Un - AFP

North Korea is considering a plan to fire missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam, Reuters reports.

A spokesman for the North Korean military told Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) it would carry out a preemptive strike pending further signs of U.S. provocation. The news comes after Donald Trump on Tuesday promised “fire and fury” if the rogue nation continues escalating tensions with the United States.

Read the North Korean military statement below, via Twitter: