Now climate change is coming for our sea turtles
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Frigid waters and scorching beaches could put them in peril, but people are fighting back. A cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle waits its turn to be slowly warmed up in a kiddie pool. Julie O’Neil Every year, young sea turtles migrate up the East Coast to spend the summer foraging in northerly waters. Sometimes, they wind…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion