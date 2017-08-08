‘Parallels of history escalate’: Anne Frank Center cites 6 chilling reasons Trump is turning into Hitler
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Anne Frank Center on Tuesday sounded a new alarm about the “parallels” between President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler.
In a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning, the center observed that the “alarming parallels of history escalate” under Trump’s presidency.
The tweet called out Trump’s latest endeavor to create his own fake newscast, his effort to politicize the Boy Scouts, the apparent endorsement of police brutality and his call for “Congress to change the rules to give him more power.”
Read the Anne Frank Center’s tweet below.
Alarming parallels of history escalate. pic.twitter.com/5P708XVa5h
— Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 8, 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion