‘President was entirely correct’: WH talking points back Trump’s push to blame ‘extremists on the left’

Heavily armed alt-right militia at the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, VA.

The conservative Weekly Standard has published an Orwellian set of talking points that the White House sent to “potential surrogates and friendly voice Tuesday evening.”

“The President was entirely correct — both sides of the violence in Charlottesville acted inappropriately, and bear some responsibility,” the talking points suggest White House supporters repeat.

“He his been a voice for unity and calm,” the memo claims.

“What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, at the alt-right?” Trump asked in today’s press conference. “Do they have any assemblage of guilt? What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do.”

The memo goes on to continue pointing the finger at the left for part of the violence.

“From cop killing and violence at political rallies, to shooting at Congressmen at a practice baseball game, extremists on the left have engaged in terrible acts of violence,” the memo claims.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” Trump accused. “I have no doubt about it. You don’t have doubt about it either. If you reported it accurately, you would say that.”