Priest accused of groping girl a month after being ordained

NJ.com

08 Aug 2017 at 06:38 ET                   
Clergyman in handcuffs (Shutterstock.com)

MORRISTOWN — The Diocese of Paterson has revoked the church assignment of a newly-ordained priest accused of putting his hand under a teenage girl’s skirt and touching her buttocks. The Rev. Marcin Nurek, 37, was ordained into the priesthood on July 1 and had been expected to start Aug. 15 as Parochial Vicar of Saint Catherine…

