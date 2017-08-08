Priest accused of groping girl a month after being ordained
MORRISTOWN — The Diocese of Paterson has revoked the church assignment of a newly-ordained priest accused of putting his hand under a teenage girl’s skirt and touching her buttocks. The Rev. Marcin Nurek, 37, was ordained into the priesthood on July 1 and had been expected to start Aug. 15 as Parochial Vicar of Saint Catherine…
