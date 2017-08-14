Quantcast

‘Racism is evil’: Trump explicitly denounces KKK, white supremacists and neo-Nazis

Eric W. Dolan

14 Aug 2017 at 12:44 ET                   

President Donald Trump said Monday that he condemned the outbreak of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. He explicitly denounced the Ku Klux Klan, white supremacists and neo-Nazis, describing them as repugnant.

“To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s violence… justice will be delivered,” the president said.

Trump called the events in Charlottesville an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence.”

The president had faced criticism after he addressed the violence over the weekend. Trump said on Saturday that “many sides” were to blame but made no mention of white nationalists or neo-Nazis.

