‘Soulless melting Barbie mouthpiece’: Internet loses it after Kayleigh McEnany hypes Trump’s ‘message of love’
Former CNN conservative commentator turned GOP spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday became one of the only people to defend Donald Trump after his free-wheeling press conference left people on both sides of the aisle stunned.
“President @realDonaldTrump once again denounced hate today,” McEnany wrote. “The GOP stands behind his message of love and inclusiveness!”
President @realDonaldTrump once again denounced hate today. The GOP stands behind his message of love and inclusiveness!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 15, 2017
In fact, Trump spent the majority of the press conference equating white nationalists and neo-Nazis with counter protestors standing against hate and bigotry. He insisted his widely-panned statement Saturday that failed to condemn white supremacy was “fine,” and appeared to give credence to arguments by alt-right activists that the so-called “alt-left” was also to blame for the violence.
The Internet on Tuesday lit up “soulless melting Barbie mouthpiece” for her tweet:
Current GOP spokesperson and a former GOP spokesperson both tweeted today pic.twitter.com/LLTgznMMjP
— Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) August 16, 2017
To be fair, she was on acid https://t.co/CcjoYxnf72
— Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) August 16, 2017
Crack is a terrible drug, Kayleigh. Please get help.
— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) August 16, 2017
This is third world kakistocracy bullshit right here. https://t.co/MyJ4mlB9gv
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 16, 2017
I’ve stayed in the party because I figured staying and fighting for it was better than leaving. But the Lord is testing me. https://t.co/AZf4EzO7gu
— Kristen S Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) August 16, 2017
This just in from Trump Tower News https://t.co/Z1HH3mKBB4
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 16, 2017
Meanwhile, in alt reality…. https://t.co/EZd2yO8RgH
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) August 16, 2017
… said no one not paid to say this.
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) August 16, 2017
I’m not loving Nazis or including them. Go find your soul.
— andy lassner (@andylassner) August 15, 2017
do you get paid a salary or do you just sign your soul over or how’s that work
— Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) August 15, 2017
are you the dumbest motherfucker i’ve ever met in my life
— Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) August 15, 2017
Do you mean the message of love when the Nazis were shouting “Fuck You Faggots” on Saturday?
— Jonathan Boucher (@jonbouch) August 15, 2017
Soulless melting Barbie mouthpiece.
— Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) August 16, 2017