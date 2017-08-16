Quantcast

‘Soulless melting Barbie mouthpiece’: Internet loses it after Kayleigh McEnany hypes Trump’s ‘message of love’

Elizabeth Preza

15 Aug 2017 at 21:34 ET                   
Kayleigh McEnany (CNN)

Former CNN conservative commentator turned GOP spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday became one of the only people to defend Donald Trump after his free-wheeling press conference left people on both sides of the aisle stunned.

“President @realDonaldTrump once again denounced hate today,” McEnany wrote. “The GOP stands behind his message of love and inclusiveness!”

In fact, Trump spent the majority of the press conference equating white nationalists and neo-Nazis with counter protestors standing against hate and bigotry. He insisted his widely-panned statement Saturday that failed to condemn white supremacy was “fine,” and appeared to give credence to arguments by alt-right activists that the so-called “alt-left” was also to blame for the violence.

The Internet on Tuesday lit up for her tweet:

