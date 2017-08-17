‘Such a disgusting lie’: Trump bullies Lindsey Graham for not backing his Charlottesville excuses

Donald Trump at the NBCUNIVERSAL 2015 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump on Thursday started his morning by lashing out at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for criticizing his response to last weekend’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer,” the president wrote. “Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember!”

Graham on Wednesday released a statement that criticized Trump for dividing Americans at a time when the president should be pushing for national unity.

“Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville,” Graham said. “Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them.”

Graham also said it was not appropriate for Trump to draw a moral equivalency between white nationalist protesters and counter demonstrators who were speaking out against them.

Trump subsequently added a tweet that attacked the “fake news” media for supposedly misrepresenting things that he said about Charlottesville.