Suspect identified in Charlottesville vehicle rampage that killed protester

James Alex Fields Jr., the suspect arrested for killing a protester in Charlottesville, VA (Charlottesville Police)

Police in Charlottesville, VA have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle rampage that killed three anti-fascist protesters and injured dozens more.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio was booked on charges of murder, hit and run, malicious wounding and failure to stop for accident involving a death.

“The car is registered to 20-year-old James Alex Fields of Ohio,” The Washington Post reports. Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer told The Post that a man with the same name and age was booked Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, failure to stop for an accident involving a death, and hit and run. Kumer said Fields is being held without bail.”

Being held without bail on murder, other charges in Charlottesville hit-and-run: James Alex Fields, Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 13, 2017

The Post also mentioned President Donald Trump, who has received blistering criticism for his response to what many are calling an act of terrorism.

“Dozens of the white nationalists in Charlottesville were wearing red Make America Great Again hats,” The Post noted. “Asked by a reporter in New Jersey whether he wanted the support of white nationalists, Trump did not respond.”

“The worst part is that people got hurt and the police stood by and didn’t do a g—— thing,” David Copper, 70, of Staunton, VA told The Post.

“No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!” the counterprotesters chanted.

UPDATE: Charlottesville Police released Fields’ booking photo.