‘That was a new low’: April Ryan bursts out laughing at idea of Stephen Miller as WH comms director

April Ryan, White House correspondent anf Washington, D.C., bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks (Photo: Screen capture)

White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks April Ryan literally burst out laughing on Sunday when CNN’s Ana Cabrera said rumors are flying that President Donald Trump might make aide Stephen Miller the new White House communications director.

When Cabrera asked Ryan how she felt that the addition of Miller as comms director would affect the White House’s relationship with the press, Ryan asked incredulously, “Did you see that last press briefing?”

She addressed Miller’s dust-up with CNN’s Jim Acosta by saying, “He brought the press briefing to a new low when he called Jim Acosta ignorant. I’ve heard things in that room for the last 20 years, not 20 days, 20 years. That was a new low and while he did apologize to Jim, it was out there for history’s sake and it will be replayed over and over again.”

Watch the video, embedded below: