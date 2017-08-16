Quantcast

‘There are no good neo-Nazis’: Mitch McConnell hits back at latest Trump Charlottesville blunder

Brad Reed

16 Aug 2017 at 10:47 ET                   
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Shutterstock)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hit back at President Donald Trump’s remarks on Tuesday in which he said there were some “very fine people” who had attended last week’s march conducted by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“There are no good neo-Nazis,” McConnell said bluntly. “And those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedom.”

McConnell also emphasized that it was white nationalists who were responsible for bringing “hate and bigotry” to Charlottesville last weekend. Trump, on the other hand, tried to blame extremists on “both sides” for the mayhem.

“We can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial hatred,” he said. “We have a responsibility to stand against hate and violence, wherever it raises its ugly head.”

Read the full statement below.

BUSTED: Classmates ID Charlottesville marcher and demand that high school disavow him
