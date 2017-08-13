‘They need to leave America’: Virginia Gov. McAuliffe says white supremacists ‘are not Americans’ at Sunday vigil

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-VA, speaks at Sunday prayer vigil for Charlottesville dead (Screen capture)

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe blasted the white supremacists who converged on his town over the weekend in a speech honoring the two fallen Virginia State Police who were killed in a helicopter crash.

“I’ve just come from visiting the two families of our two fallen state troopers,” said the governor, “to go in the homes and talk to the children whose father, neither one are coming home tonight.”

He went on to denounce the racist hate groups that held a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that brought together the Ku Klux Klan and members of the burgeoning “alt-right” as well as neo-Nazis like the National Socialist Party.

Counter demonstrator Heather Heyer was killed by a Nazi who rammed a group of anti-fascist protesters in his car. McAuliffe called for a moment of silence for “Heather, Jay and Burke” before going on to rail against the extremists who turned Charlottesville into a battleground on Saturday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, they were not patriots,” said McAuliffe. “They get out of bed every day to hate people and to divide our country. As i said yesterday, go home. Leave our beautiful city. Leave our state.”

“Let’s be honest,” he said. “They need to leave America because they are not Americans.”

Watch the video, embedded below: