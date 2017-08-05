‘This is not a vacation!’: Trump tweets from 17-day golf trip that he’s working really hard

Donald Trump plays golf at Trump National Doral (screen grab)

President Donald Trump took a moment from his 17-day golf outing to New Jersey’s Bedminster Golf Resort to tweet that he’s not actually on vacation, no matter how it looks.

The Hill reported Saturday afternoon that Trump wrote, “Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls!”

Trump ducked out of work early on Friday to begin his golfing holiday after spending countless hours on the campaign trail insulting ex-President Barack Obama’s work ethic and insisting that he would be too busy as president to play golf and take vacations like Obama.

Bedminster residents are annoyed and infuriated by the tremendous disturbance Trump creates in their community every time he visits his golf resort.