Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Politics, trump, Trump News, U.S. News, World
‘This is not reality TV’: Ex-CIA director Leon Panetta blast’s Trump’s North Korea and Venezuela threats
11 Aug 2017 at 19:25 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Amid President Donald Trump’s threats to both North Korea and Venezuela Friday afternoon, former Defense secretary and CIA director Leon Panetta worried that the president might not realize that he’s not hosting his own show anymore.

Speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Panetta said that with the sensitive nature of global defense and foreign policy, Trump’s comments may be further inflammatory.

“Considering the number of flash points we’re dealing with in a very dangerous world,” Panetta said, “the last thing we need is another flash point where we may possibly use military force.”

“This is not reality TV,” the former military and intelligence official continued. “This is a situation where you can’t just talk down to everybody in the world.”

Watch Panetta’s comments below, via CNN.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is not reality TV’: Ex-CIA director Leon Panetta blast’s Trump’s North Korea and Venezuela threats
Newest Stories
Read more stories