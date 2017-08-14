Quantcast

Trump angrily attacks black CEO for leaving manufacturing council over ‘hatred, bigotry and group supremacy’

Eric W. Dolan

14 Aug 2017 at 09:11 ET                   
Donald J. Trump's grandparents fled poverty in Germany to go to America (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

President Donald Trump attacked the CEO of Merck on Monday, after the black business executive announced he was resigning from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council.

Kenneth C. Frazier said Monday he was resigning from the council over Trump’s response to a racist terror attack in Charlottesville over the weekend.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” he said in a statement.

“As CEO of Merck, and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

Trump responded to his announcement by accusing Frazier of ripping people off.

“Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!” the president wrote on Twitter.

