Trump blames aides and advisers ‘fighting for my love’ for leaky White House
President Donald Trump said during a question and answer session with reporters that his White House leaks as badly as it does because his advisers are all competing for his “love.”
USA Today reporter Ray Locker tweeted the following:
Trump: “And then you have the leaks where people want to love me, and they’re all fighting for my love. Frankly, I’m somewhat honored.”
— Ray Locker (@rlocker12) August 10, 2017
