Trump booster Jeffrey Lord unleashed an infamous Nazi salute on Twitter

Noor Al-Sibai

10 Aug 2017 at 15:03 ET                   
Two women in Nazi Germany issuing the Nazi salute (image via Wikimedia Commons).

President Donald Trump supporter and CNN contributor Jeffrey Lord is facing accusations of promoting Nazism.

According to Media Matters, Lord published an article attacking their organization that misspelled their president, Angelo Carusone’s, last name. When Carusone pointed that out, Lord responded with a tweet that simply said “Sieg Heil!”, the infamous Nazi salute.

When pushed on the statement, Lord issued a tweetstorm claiming it was a joke meant to offend Carusone and his readers’ liberal sensibilities.

He went on to issue a number of other tweets calling Media Matters “fascists” who are anti-free speech.

