Trump brags about nuclear arsenal after threatening ‘fire and fury’ against North Korea

President Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted about the strength of America’s nuclear arsenal, just one day after vowing to respond with “fire and fury” to North Korea if it kept threatening the United States.

“My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal,” the president wrote on Twitter. “It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before. Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!”

Trump’s boasts about America’s nuclear arsenal came roughly an hour after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to tone down the rhetoric between the two countries by saying he did not believe there was any “imminent” threat from Pyongyang.

Tillerson also said that President Donald Trump’s comments that the U.S. will respond to North Korea with “fire and fury” if it kept making threats to the country were not to be taken literally. Instead, Tillerson said the president was simply giving North Korea a taste of its own medicine since its leader, Kim Jong-Un, “doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language.”

Shortly after Tillerson’s comments, President Trump retweeted a Fox & Friends video of himself saying America would respond with “fire and fury” to Kim Jong-un’s threats.