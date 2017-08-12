‘Trump, Jong-un or the Mother of Dragons?‘: Joy Reid ridicules Trump’s sabre-rattling rhetoric

MSNBC host Joy Reid.

MSNBC host Joy Ried chided President Donald Trump for threatening war against both North Korea and Venezuela saying it was hard to tell his sabre-rattling rhetoric from that of North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un or HBO’s “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen.

“Donald Trump has now added Venezuela to the list of countries he’s casually threatening,” Reid noted. “So between that and Trump’s promise to unleash fire and fury at North Korea, you could be forgiven for your confusion about whether you’re listening to the fictional Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” or the very real President of the United States.

“Trump spent this week ratcheting up the rhetoric even as his own cabinet tried to take it down. All the macho war talk between rounds of golf at Bedminster has made it difficult to tell Trump’s words from those of the brutal 33-year-old dictator of North Korea,” Reid explained. “Take, for instance, some of the tough talk from this week about a sea of fire or the threat that only absolute force can work on him. Can you guess who said it? Mother of dragons, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump.”

“Okay, all of those came from Kim’s regime, but you weren’t 100% certain, were you?” Reid suggested.

“Because with Trump it’s very hard to tell the difference,” Reid concluded.

