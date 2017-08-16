Trump lawyer posts slew of photos of himself with black people — hoping to prove he’s not racist

Michael Cohen (CNN)

Michael Cohen, a longtime personal lawyer of President Donald Trump and a top campaign surrogate for him during the 2016 presidential campaign, would like the world to know that he isn’t a racist.

In the wake of President Trump’s remarks that some “very fine people” attended last week’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Cohen took to Twitter to insist that he is personally not a racist, despite his continued support for the president.

“As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for racism,” Cohen explained. “Just because I support President Trump doesn’t make me a racist.”

To prove his point, Cohen also posted several photos of himself with black people.

Twitter users absolutely crushed Cohen for thinking that posting photos of black people would be enough to absolve him of his support for Trump — check out some top responses below.

Congrats on your black friends. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) August 16, 2017

The fact that you felt compelled to tweet this should tell you something — AdamAnnapolis (@adamannapolis) August 16, 2017

Are they your “African Americans”, to quote the way POTUS describes them? — Patti O’Brien (@Patti618) August 16, 2017

If you still support him, then you are a racist. Stop using your “friends” as props. — urbbody (@urbbody) August 16, 2017

Did you really tell your assistant “Find me a bunch of pictures of me with black people” for this tweet? — Jane Anderson (@jane_anderson) August 16, 2017