Trump ‘real news’ anchor Kayleigh McEnany becomes RNC national spokesperson: report

David Edwards 07 Aug 2017 at 13:27 ET

Former CNN contributor and Donald Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany is reportedly taking the job of national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

CNN reported on Sunday that McEnany had asked to be released from her contract and later appeared as the anchor of a faux newscast touting President Trump’s accomplishments. But it was unclear at the time if the Trump campaign or the Republican National Committee was funding the broadcast.

On Monday, Politico Playbook Plus reported that McEnany would be taking the job of RNC national spokesperson.

POLITICO PLAYBOOK: @kayleighmcenany joins RNC as national spokesperson pic.twitter.com/oft3BjuVlj — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 7, 2017

CNN’s Brian Stelter also confirmed on Monday that the RNC was sponsoring the McEnany’s broadcast from Trump tower.

Confirmed by 2 sources. This answers yesterday's Q's about whether she's working for Trump's re-election campaign or the RNC… https://t.co/Jfp8cUqiWs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 7, 2017