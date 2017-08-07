Quantcast
Trump ‘real news’ anchor Kayleigh McEnany becomes RNC national spokesperson: report
07 Aug 2017
Former CNN contributor and Donald Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany is reportedly taking the job of national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

CNN reported on Sunday that McEnany had asked to be released from her contract and later appeared as the anchor of a faux newscast touting President Trump’s accomplishments. But it was unclear at the time if the Trump campaign or the Republican National Committee was funding the broadcast.

On Monday, Politico Playbook Plus reported that McEnany would be taking the job of RNC national spokesperson.

CNN’s Brian Stelter also confirmed on Monday that the RNC was sponsoring the McEnany’s broadcast from Trump tower.

