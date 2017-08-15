Quantcast

Trump retweets prominent alt-right conspiracy theorist after sluggish disavowal of Charlottesville attack

Elizabeth Preza

14 Aug 2017 at 23:39 ET                   
Donald Trump (Youtube)

Donald Trump on Monday retweeted a post by prominent alt-right activist Jack Posobiec, despite weathering bipartisan criticism over his tepid response to a white supremacist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia that killed one and wounded 19 others.

Trump took two full days to unequivocally disavow the white supremacists who violently attacked counter-protesters over the weekend. His retweet is unlikely to quell bipartisan concerns that the president is not forceful enough in his condemnation of the white nationalists and neo-Nazis who help elevate him to the presidency.

On Monday, Trump railed against the “fake news media” which he argued is full of “truly bad people” who will never be satisfied by his remarks in Charlottesville. With his decision to retweet Posobiec—who organized the alt-right DeploraBall, discredited anti-Trump protestors by planting a fake “rape Melania” and pushed the bogus “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory (among other controversies)—the president’s “fake news” tweet will likely prove a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Some reactions:

