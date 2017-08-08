Quantcast

WATCH: Trump says North Korea ‘will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen’

Eric W. Dolan

08 Aug 2017 at 15:30 ET                   
President Donald Trump (AFP Photo/Thomas COEX)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un against making any threatening actions towards the United States.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” the president remarked in a New Jersey golf club. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with the fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Trump made the comments after news broke that North Korea had produced a nuclear warhead small enough to fit inside its intercontinental ballistic missiles. The communist country last month conducted two tests of ICBMs, which Kim described as a “package of gifts” for “American bastards” on Independence Day.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
