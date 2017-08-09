Trump slams McConnell for Trumpcare failure: ‘After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?’

Sen Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday directly lashed out at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the Senate’s failure to successfully repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so,” the president tweeted. “After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?”

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Trump’s comments came in response to an interview McConnell gave earlier this week where he said that the president had “excessive expectations” for what could be quickly accomplished in the Senate.

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before,” McConnell said, according to CNN affiliate WCPO. “I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.”

In the past, Trump has called out Republican senators who voted against the final bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, but this marks the first time that he has called out his own party’s Senate Majority Leader.