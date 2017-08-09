Trump ‘was pissed’ when he read that General Kelly wants to control his Twitter feed: report

Gen. John Kelly (Wikimedia Commons) and Donald Trump (AFP)

Donald Trump was ticked off by reports that his chief of staff General John Kelly was trying to control his Twitter feed, the Washington Examiner reports.

According to a person familiar with Trump, reports that Kelly’s structural changes in the West Wing sought to limit access to the president and “[push] the tweets in the right direction.” angered the commander-in-chief.

Trump “was pissed when he read Kelly wanted to control his Twitter feed,” the person told the Examiner.

Kelly’s attempt to wrangle control over the president’s Twitter feed came after Trump received bipartisan condemnation on Capitol Hill for unilaterally announcing out a new policy banning transgender individuals from the military. Kelly replaced former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus two days after Trump fired off that tweet.

“The best thing would be if the president stopped tweeting, but that’s not going to happen,” former chief of staff and friend of Kelly’s, Leon Panetta, said of Kelly’s appointment as chief of staff.

Trump views Twitter as a core asset to help get his message around the mainstream media—which in turn consistently cover’s the president’s statements. “Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media,” the president tweeted on Aug. 1, three days after Kelly’s on boarding. “Only way for me to get the truth out!”

But while Kelly may not have had much success with managing the Trump’s Twitter usage, the general reportedly has managed to establish a hierarchy when reporting to the president.

“Sending a memo to the president is now largely impossible, even print-outs of news stories are not permissible,” the source told the Examiner. ”Cabinet members have been told not to call or send any memos to the president and that they must now communicate only through Kelly.”

“The internal White House dynamics are becoming clearer,” another source said. “People aren’t distracted with Priebus’ ineptitude anymore.”