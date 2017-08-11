Trumpcare will pass if this conservative Dem Senator agrees to take Rick Perry’s job

Senator Joe Manchin (D_WV), DoD photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz

To pass Trumpcare, Bloomberg News is reporting that White House officials are considering nominating Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to become the next Energy Secretary.

“If Manchin were offered and accepted the position, that would allow West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice — a newly minted Republican — to appoint a GOP successor and bring the party a vote closer in the Senate to being able to repeal Obamacare,” Bloomberg explained.

The position of Energy Secretary is currently being held by Texas Governor Rick Perry, who famously couldn’t remember that he wanted to entirely eliminate the department he now runs. Perry has been rumored to be moved to the Department of Homeland Security or even the Attorney General’s office.

It is unclear, however, if the Trump White House could pull off such a cabinet shift.

“Yet to execute the idea and pass an Obamacare repeal, Republicans and the administration would have to pull off a highly choreographed series of events,” Bloomberg noted. “Perry would have to agree to take another job, the Senate would have to confirm Manchin as Energy Secretary, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would then have to bring a repeal bill back up without losing any of the 49 Republican senators who voted for the so-called skinny repeal.”

“Senator Manchin has not had any recent conversations with the Administration about the Secretary of Energy position,” said Manchin spokesperson Jonathan Kott while declining to answer whether the West Virginia senator would accept such an offer.

Manchin faces reelection during the 2018 midterms.