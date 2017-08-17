Trump’s lawyer sent journalist pro-Confederate conspiracy email to ‘validate’ his ‘both sides’ response: report

John Dowd, the president’s personal lawyer appears to be in the business of convincing journalists that the Confederacy and Southern secession wasn’t all that bad.

According to a New York Times report, Dowd forwarded conservative journalists an email under the subject line “The Information that Validates President Trump on Charlottesville,” meant to paint Trump’s comments about there being “very fine” people in the assembled crowds of neo-Nazis and klansmen at the “Unite the Right” rally in a positive light.

Among the contents of the email are claims that Confederate leader Robert E. Lee (a statue of whom right-wingers in Charlottesville vowed to protect) is “no different” than President George Washington and that Muslim terrorists have “infiltrated” the FBI and activists groups like Black Lives Matter.

Dowd reportedly forwarded the email to lawyers in Washington, members of his family, “a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, The Wall Street Journal editorial page and journalists at Fox News and The Washington Times,” the Times report said.

The email was written by a man named Jerome Almon, who once sued Canada for $900 million after claiming that border guards discriminated against him and other African-American rappers.

Though Almon does not identify as a Trump supporter, he told the Times he deliberately sent Dowd the email to get it on the president’s desk.

“I was hoping it would get in the hands of President Trump — I quite frankly hope he would review it right now because his presidency is on the line,” Almon said. “I don’t believe the president is getting the correct advice or proper information. Someone reading what I sent to Dowd will view Robert E. Lee differently.”