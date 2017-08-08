‘Two inexperienced bombastic leaders’: Nuclear arms expert sounds alarm on Trump-Kim confrontation

Nuclear arms expert Tom Collina talks with Brooke Baldwin on CNN (Screen cap).

A confrontation between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could go south very quickly, a nuclear arms expert warned on CNN Tuesday.

While discussing revelations that the North Korean government has developed miniature nuclear warheads capable of fitting inside missiles, nuclear arms expert Tom Collina said that both Trump and Kim have volatile personalities that could make for a frightening confrontation should tensions between the United States and North Korea continue to rise.

“The most dangerous thing about the situation right now is you have two inexperienced, bombastic leaders that are now pointing nuclear weapons at each other,” said Collina, who is the policy director of the Ploughshares Fund, a nuclear nonproliferation advocacy organization. “It’s a dangerous situation. It’s a very unstable situation that could quickly stumble into catastrophe.”

He then went on to explain how global crises such as these can quickly spiral out of control if either side misinterprets their rivals’ intentions.

“You know, mistakes, misidentification of cues, again, neither one of these leaders have much experience doing this, so the first thing we need to do is try to sit down, get these two leaders to sit down… and start talking,” he said. “How are we going to defuse this situation? How are we going to bring some stability to this very unstable situation so that we don’t stumble into war. That’s the primary thing we have to do right now.”

Watch the video below.