Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, U.S. News
‘Ultimate snowflake’: Breitbart writer melts down over Statue of Liberty pic — and gets hilariously torched
10 Aug 2017 at 14:14 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Breitbart News writer John Carney on Thursday took grave offense to a new cover of Vogue that featured Jennifer Lawrence standing in front of the Statue of Liberty.

“We’re going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can’t even do fashion without attacking us,” Carney fumed while posting a photo of the newest Vogue cover.

Many of Carney’s followers were completely baffled by his objections to the cover — and he quickly made it clear that his response was triggered by the Statue of Liberty in the background, which he believed was aimed at sending a subliminal message about immigration in the United States.

“You think they just coincidentally decided to put one of the most beautiful women in America next to Statue of Liberty?” he asked rhetorically. “It’s clearly an allusion to our current immigration debate.”

Carney’s followers proceeded to absolutely torch him for being so easily offended by a photo of an iconic American landmark. Read the top responses below.

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
‘Ultimate snowflake’: Breitbart writer melts down over Statue of Liberty pic — and gets hilariously torched
Newest Stories
Read more stories