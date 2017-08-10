‘Ultimate snowflake’: Breitbart writer melts down over Statue of Liberty pic — and gets hilariously torched

Brad Reed 10 Aug 2017 at 14:14 ET

Breitbart News writer John Carney on Thursday took grave offense to a new cover of Vogue that featured Jennifer Lawrence standing in front of the Statue of Liberty.

“We’re going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can’t even do fashion without attacking us,” Carney fumed while posting a photo of the newest Vogue cover.

We're going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can't even do fashion without attacking us pic.twitter.com/NRPf2JUfsy — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Many of Carney’s followers were completely baffled by his objections to the cover — and he quickly made it clear that his response was triggered by the Statue of Liberty in the background, which he believed was aimed at sending a subliminal message about immigration in the United States.

“You think they just coincidentally decided to put one of the most beautiful women in America next to Statue of Liberty?” he asked rhetorically. “It’s clearly an allusion to our current immigration debate.”

Carney’s followers proceeded to absolutely torch him for being so easily offended by a photo of an iconic American landmark. Read the top responses below.

Just to be clear here — the Statue of Liberty is now a microaggression against conservatives? — Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) August 10, 2017

Hilarious. Triggered by the Statue of Liberty.

Makes sense tho. — Robert Stribley (@stribs) August 10, 2017

What if, when you’re “attacked” by the Statue of Liberty, you’re the bad guy? — Brook G-D (@TheBG_D) August 10, 2017

hey buddy when you perceive the statue of liberty as an attack on your ideas, maybe it’s your ideas that are bad — jason (@JasonKirkSBN) August 10, 2017

Also the ultimate snowflake. — Tuxedo Flask (@TheLoveBel0w) August 10, 2017

Floral Designs?! Near patriot quilts?! ENOUGH WITH THE GAY AGENDA! pic.twitter.com/3g5EpCMnVx — Fire & Fury (@techyes32) August 10, 2017

You need a safe space from the Statue of Liberty? — Christian Glawe (@ChristianGlawe) August 10, 2017

I'm looking forward to the MAGA-friendly radio edit of Toby Keith's "Red White & Blue" where the Statue of Liberty deports herself — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 10, 2017