Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US court strikes down two Republican-drawn Texas congressional districts

Reuters

15 Aug 2017 at 18:34 ET                   
Judge giving a verdict (Shutterstock)

A U.S. court struck down two Republican-drawn U.S. congressional districts in Texas on Tuesday, calling them discriminatory and ordering a remedy ahead of elections in 2018, court papers showed.

In the case that has been contested in the courts for about six years, a three-judge panel at U.S. District Court in San Antonio ruled lawmakers drew up the districts to undermine the influence of Hispanic voters, and that the maps laying them out must either be fixed by the state or the courts.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Tom Brown)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Who resigns over this?‘: Nicole Wallace implores Republicans to step down over Trump’s press conference
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+