US court strikes down two Republican-drawn Texas congressional districts

A U.S. court struck down two Republican-drawn U.S. congressional districts in Texas on Tuesday, calling them discriminatory and ordering a remedy ahead of elections in 2018, court papers showed.

In the case that has been contested in the courts for about six years, a three-judge panel at U.S. District Court in San Antonio ruled lawmakers drew up the districts to undermine the influence of Hispanic voters, and that the maps laying them out must either be fixed by the state or the courts.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Tom Brown)