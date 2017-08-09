Walmart apologizes for back-to-school gun display urging students to ‘own the year like a hero’

A sign reading, 'OWN THE SCHOOL YEAR LIKE A HERO' above a rack of rifles at Walmart

The world’s largest company by revenue is apologizing after encouraging shoppers to purchase rifles for the upcoming school year.

The shocking retail strategy was revealed Wednesday by a user on Twitter:

Within an hour of the tweet, Walmart apologized:

Yes, this is terrible, Jordan. This sign had no business there and was taken down as soon as we were alerted. We are very sorry. -Dean — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

However, Walmart may have misunderstood their customer’s complaint:

The sign? I was talking about the guns. https://t.co/m5wgFNUQKV — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) August 9, 2017