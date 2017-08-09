Quantcast

Walmart apologizes for back-to-school gun display urging students to ‘own the year like a hero’

Bob Brigham

09 Aug 2017 at 17:17 ET                   
A sign reading, 'OWN THE SCHOOL YEAR LIKE A HERO' above a rack of rifles at Walmart

The world’s largest company by revenue is apologizing after encouraging shoppers to purchase rifles for the upcoming school year.

The shocking retail strategy was revealed Wednesday by a user on Twitter:

Within an hour of the tweet, Walmart apologized:

However, Walmart may have misunderstood their customer’s complaint:

