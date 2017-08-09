Walmart apologizes for back-to-school gun display urging students to ‘own the year like a hero’
The world’s largest company by revenue is apologizing after encouraging shoppers to purchase rifles for the upcoming school year.
The shocking retail strategy was revealed Wednesday by a user on Twitter:
Holy shit, WalMart. pic.twitter.com/FiMdAms0c3
— jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) August 9, 2017
Within an hour of the tweet, Walmart apologized:
Yes, this is terrible, Jordan. This sign had no business there and was taken down as soon as we were alerted. We are very sorry. -Dean
— Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017
However, Walmart may have misunderstood their customer’s complaint:
The sign? I was talking about the guns. https://t.co/m5wgFNUQKV
— jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) August 9, 2017
……the problem is the guns
— jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) August 9, 2017
