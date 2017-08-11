Warning: ‘Extremely active’ hurricane season ahead
Forecasters are warning that an Atlantic hurricane season already off to a fast start could continue to be “extremely active.” The National Oceanic Administration’s Climate Prediction Center sounded that ominous tone on Wednesday when it said there’s a 60 percent chance of 14 to 19 named storms forming in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico…
