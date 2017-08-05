WATCH: Bill Maher gets an Obama impersonator to say Trump phrases so the GOP can see the absurdity

Obama impersonator Reggie Brown (Photo: Twitter)

Bill Maher cannot understand why the Republican Party doesn’t see the insanity of President Donald Trump.

“‘Republican principles’ no longer has any meaning,” Maher explained. “Since Trump got elected, they’ve pulled utter 180s… when [former President Barack] Obama signed executive orders it was ‘proof we were being governed by a lawless tyrant.’ Now Trump does it and he proudly displays them like he’s ‘The Price is Right’ girl.”

He went on to mock Trump’s hypocrisy on calling out Obama for his vacations, when he’s already taken twice the amount Obama did.

“Oh come on, wouldn’t you be furious if Obama had said, ‘the White House is a dumb?’ Or whatever ridiculous thing Trump said? Nope. They never admit it,” Maher said. “We’d be cool with it. We’re consistent,” he imagined they’d say. ”

That’s when Maher came up with his brilliant idea. “What if I could actually show Republicans what it would look like if Obama had said some of the things that Trump has said?” Maher asked.

In efforts to explain to to the GOP why the things that Trump says are irrational, he hired Barack Obama impersonator Reggie Brown to come to the show and repeat phrases that Trump has said over the last few years.

Brown repeated phrases from Trump like the time he bashed Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) for being a Prisoner of War. “He’s not a war hero! He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Maher said that not only would Obama not have been elected but the screen would have gone black and he’d have been replaced by Wayne Brady.

“One of the big complaints about Obama was that he didn’t respect the military enough,” Maher said. What if Obama had said what Trump did:

“I’m speaking with myself,” the fake Obama quoted Trump. “Number one, because I have a very good brain and I’ve said a lot of things.”

Or the time Trump said, “Sorry losers and haters, my IQ is one of the highest and you all know it.”

Watch the fake Obama quote Trup in the video below:



WATCH: Bill nabs Obama impersonator to say… by sarahburris