Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Car plows through crowd at Charlottesville protest leaving bloodied protesters in its wake

Bob Brigham

12 Aug 2017 at 14:25 ET                   
A car plowing through antifa protesters in Charlottesville, VA.

The white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA has resulted in multiple casualties after a vehicle plowed through a crowd.

The victims were members of a large anti-fascist or Antifa rally against the racist gathering and the car may have been used for an intentional act of violence.

One of the victims said, “they were just bulldozing through people.”

“They just hit the gas and hit me…and then people just chased after them, throwing stuff at the car after that,” he explained.

The protesters were chanting, “whose streets, our streets” when the incident occurred.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency.

Multiple victims have been hospitalized and the mayor of Charlottesville, Mike Signer, is reporting there is one fatality.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘No, you dumb, racist f*ck — you condemn it!’: Internet outraged by Trump’s ‘Charlottesville sad’ tweet
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+