WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany gleefully anchors Trump’s ‘real news’ propaganda channel after bolting from CNN
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
From “fake news” to “real news.”
One of President Donald Trump’s faithful followers has found a new outlet to praise his efforts as Kayleigh McEnany, who just left CNN, jumped back in front of the camera Sunday to offer Trump’s “news of the week.”
“President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction,” she boasted on his Facebook page.
McEnany also touched on the Raise Act – a proposal to limit legal immigration – jobs numbers and the first Medal of Honor Trump handed out to Vietnam War veteran James McCloughan.
Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump previously appeared in the weekly social media segment.
Watch the full video:
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion