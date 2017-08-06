WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany gleefully anchors Trump’s ‘real news’ propaganda channel after bolting from CNN

CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany is best know as a prominent Donald Trump supporter. She interned for George W. Bush and worked as a producer for Mike Huckabee's TV show on Fox News.

From “fake news” to “real news.”

One of President Donald Trump’s faithful followers has found a new outlet to praise his efforts as Kayleigh McEnany, who just left CNN, jumped back in front of the camera Sunday to offer Trump’s “news of the week.”

“President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction,” she boasted on his Facebook page.

McEnany also touched on the Raise Act – a proposal to limit legal immigration – jobs numbers and the first Medal of Honor Trump handed out to Vietnam War veteran James McCloughan.

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump previously appeared in the weekly social media segment.

Watch the full video: