Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Protestors topple statue honoring confederate soldiers in Durham NC

Elizabeth Preza

14 Aug 2017 at 19:35 ET                   
Confederate memorial toppled (Screengrab)

Protestors in Durham, N.C. toppled a statue honoring fallen confederate soldiers on Monday, following a weekend of violent protests in Charlottesville, VA.

ABC’s John Kaplan reports the memorial has stood outside the courthouse in downtown Durham since 1924.

“It needs to be removed,” Loan Tran, an organizer, told WNCN. “These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”

“When I see a confederate statue in downtown Durham, or really anywhere, it fills me with a lot of rage and frustration,” they said.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Nazis are the truly bad people’: Internet erupts after Trump attacks ‘fake news media’ instead of white supremacists
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+