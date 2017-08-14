WATCH: Protestors topple statue honoring confederate soldiers in Durham NC

Confederate memorial toppled (Screengrab)

Protestors in Durham, N.C. toppled a statue honoring fallen confederate soldiers on Monday, following a weekend of violent protests in Charlottesville, VA.

ABC’s John Kaplan reports the memorial has stood outside the courthouse in downtown Durham since 1924.

“It needs to be removed,” Loan Tran, an organizer, told WNCN. “These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”

“When I see a confederate statue in downtown Durham, or really anywhere, it fills me with a lot of rage and frustration,” they said.

Watch video below:

BREAKING: Protesters tear down Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina, where it stood for nearly 100 years pic.twitter.com/EOpW4S91ib — BNO News (@BNONews) August 14, 2017

Protesters in Durham topple confederate monument downtown pic.twitter.com/8Gi76UkOYN via @DerrickQLewis — Ferguson Liveuamap (@fergusonlum) August 14, 2017