White cop who gunned down unarmed black man lands new job at sheriff’s office one county over

Betty Shelby

A white police officer who resigned from the Tulsa police department after she was acquitted of manslaughter for the killing of an unarmed black man is set to return to the force in neighboring Rogers county, NBC News reports.

Betty Shelby, who was found not guilty of manslaughter in May after she shot and killed Terence Crutcher while on patrol in Sept. 2016, is returning to work in some capacity at the Rogers county sheriff’s office, Sheriff Scott Walton said. He declined to specify what her duties will entail.

In a letter to Tulsa chief Chuck Jordan, the 12 jurors who acquitted Shelby said she should never be a patrol officer again after that fatal shooting.

“I don’t think she’s a bad person,” one juror said. “She just shouldn’t be a cop.”