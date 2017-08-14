White nationalist Richard Spencer taunts counter-protesters: ‘We could have killed them with our bare hands’

Richard Spencer (Twitter / @MikeMillerDC)

Avowed white supremacist Richard Spencer on Monday argued racist rally-goers who clashed with counter protesters in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend “could have killed them with our bare hands.”

Richard Spencer on ANTIFA counter-protesters: "we could have killed them with our bare hands" pic.twitter.com/TRV9wz9SiL — Ben Schreckinger (@SchreckReports) August 14, 2017

Spencer was speaking about Antifa, the anti-fascist political movement that arrived in Charlottesville after hundreds of white supremacists descended on the city to protest the removal of a prominent statue of Confederate commander Robert E. Lee.

The alt-right leader also told reporters city and state officials have “blood on their hands” after a post-rally gathering ended in the tragic death of 32-year old Heather Heyer. James Fields, a Nazi sympathizer, drove his car into a group of counter-protestors, killing Heyer and injuring 19 others. Spencer on Monday declined to condemn the 20-year old’s actions.

“I am not going to condemn this young man at this point,” Spencer said, insisting “there is a great deal of ambiguity” regarding the events that transpired Saturday.

“My cause has nothing to do with this car,” Spencer said.

Richard Spencer denies Alt-Right is to blame for violence. Claims city and state officials have "blood on their hands" #charlotesville pic.twitter.com/KHzF1DQDaw — Michael Miller (@MikeMillerDC) August 14, 2017

Commenting on the president’s statement Monday finally disavowing white nationalists, Spencer said “only a dumb person would take those lines seriously.”

“Its just silliness,” Spencer said,. “It’s not serious and I don’t think anyone takes it seriously including the president.”