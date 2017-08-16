White supremacist website Daily Stormer has a new home — Russia

The neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer was kicked off of GoDaddy, despite the CEO’s right-leaning bent, and prevented from registering on Google, but now the website has found a home using a country code for domains available in Russia.

Wendy Siegelman‏ of Medium noted the change on Twitter Wednesday.

new domain is dailystormer.ru — Wendy Siegelman (@WendySiegelman) August 16, 2017

The change of the domain doesn’t necessarily mean that it is hosted on a Russian server, but the domain was purchased through a third party vendor that can register domains using country codes.

GoDaddy said in July that Neo-Nazi sites aren’t “morally offensive” enough for the company to stop hosting them, but reconsidered after the Charlottesville, Virginia violence.

There were also allegations that surfaced that the social justice hacker group Anonymous potentially hacked the site, but the reports have not been confirmed.

The Daily Stormer site drew fire after encouraging Nazis to protest at the funeral of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car rammed a crowd of people at the rally.