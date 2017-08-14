Quantcast

‘You’re fake news’: Trump blasts CNN’s Jim Acosta for grilling him over Charlottesville violence

Eric W. Dolan

14 Aug 2017 at 15:12 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta briefly sparred Monday in the White House.

After the president signed a memo regarding China’s alleged theft of American intellectual property, Acosta asked Trump why he didn’t condemn hate groups over the weekend.

“They’ve been condemned. They have been condemned,” Trump replied.

“And why are we not having a press conference today? You said on Friday we would have a press conference?” Acosta asked.

“We just had a press conference,” Trump said.

“Can we ask you some more questions?” Acosta wondered.

“It doesn’t bother me at all, but you know I like real news, not fake news,” Trump remarked. “You’re fake news.”

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
