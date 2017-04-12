Shep Smith ‘can’t think of anything more damning’ than today’s news about Manafort and Page

Shepard Smith talks about Carter Page and Paul Manafort (Screen capture)

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith blasted two former Trump associates on Wednesday, foreign policy adviser Carter Page and former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

On Wednesday the FBI announced that it has obtained a FISA warrant to monitor Page’s communications, feeling that it had ample evidence that Page was working for the Russian government’s interests.

“At the time, Carter Page was an adviser to presidential candidate Donald Trump,” Smith said at the beginning of this Wednesday broadcast. “The feds obtained a warrant after convincing a judge that there was probable cause to believe that Carter Page was acting as an agent on behalf of Russia.”

“I can’t think of anything much more damning than this,” Smith said, given how difficult it is to get a warrant to spy on a U.S. citizen.

Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort registered as a Russian agent on Wednesday after months of speculation about his relationship with the Russian government and the pro-Putin regime of now-ousted Ukraine Pres. Viktor Yanukovych.

Manafort’s name was found among documents seized by the anti-corruption investigation against Yanukovych in Ukraine. He reportedly received millions of dollars in payments from Yanukovych’s organization as well as from the Russian government.

“But the payments came years before Paul Manafort became involved in Trump’s campaign,” Smith said. “So the question is: Had he been a sort of foreign agent for years? And still while working for Trump?”

Watch the Carter Page segment:

Watch the Manafort segment: